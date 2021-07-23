Report: Chelsea Consider Sergio Romero as Blues Step up Goalkeeper Search This Summer

The Blues are looking for a shot-stopper.

Chelsea are set to step up their search for a third-choice goalkeeper following the departure of Willy Caballero and have identified Sergio Romero as a targer, according to reports.

The Blues have also been linked with free agent Marcus Bettinelli.

As per the Telegraph, Romero is being considered after his contract with Manchester United expired.

With Caballero announcing his decision to leave the club following the Champions League win, Chelsea are after a new goalkeeper.

Caballero played the role of third choice goalkeeper last season following the signing of Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

The 39-year-old joined Chelsea in 2017 on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City. He went onto make 38 appearances for the Blues, keeping 14 clean sheets.

However, the Argentinian departed the Blues this summer following a Champions League win.

Therefore, Chelsea will be looking for an experienced head to provide competition and back-up to Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Thomas Tuchel gave youngsters Jamie Cumming and Lucas Bergstrom a chance to impress against Peterborough United in a pre-season friendly, as one of the academy graduates could grab the third-choice goalkeeping spot for themselves.

Previous third choice goalkeepers include Rob Green, Marco Amelia and Ross Turnbull.

Chelsea have also been linked with Werder Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka and ex Crystal Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey, however the former has moved to Burnley on a free transfer, ruling Chelsea out.

