Report: Chelsea Consider Sergio Romero as Blues Step up Goalkeeper Search This Summer

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea Step up Search for Goalkeeper Sergio Romero

The Blues are looking for a shot-stopper.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are set to step up their search for a third-choice goalkeeper following the departure of Willy Caballero and have identified Sergio Romero as a targer, according to reports.

The Blues have also been linked with free agent Marcus Bettinelli.

As per the Telegraph, Romero is being considered after his contract with Manchester United expired.

sipa_32217267

With Caballero announcing his decision to leave the club following the Champions League win, Chelsea are after a new goalkeeper.

Caballero played the role of third choice goalkeeper last season following the signing of Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

The 39-year-old joined Chelsea in 2017 on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City. He went onto make 38 appearances for the Blues, keeping 14 clean sheets.

However, the Argentinian departed the Blues this summer following a Champions League win.

sipa_28855602

Therefore, Chelsea will be looking for an experienced head to provide competition and back-up to Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Thomas Tuchel gave youngsters Jamie Cumming and Lucas Bergstrom a chance to impress against Peterborough United in a pre-season friendly, as one of the academy graduates could grab the third-choice goalkeeping spot for themselves.

Previous third choice goalkeepers include Rob Green, Marco Amelia and Ross Turnbull.

Chelsea have also been linked with Werder Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka and ex Crystal Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey, however the former has moved to Burnley on a free transfer, ruling Chelsea out.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33430425
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Conor Gallagher has 'Held Talks' With Crystal Palace and Leeds United Over Potential Loan Moves

Ziyech 2
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan 'Pushing' for Hakim Ziyech Loan Deal Depsite Already Adding to Their Midfield

sipa_28856243 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Consider Sergio Romero as Blues Step up Goalkeeper Search This Summer

GettyImages-1302062034
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Given Hope as Blues Make Move for Barcelona Starlet Ilaix Moriba - Manchester City Also Interested

0_Stamford-Bridge
News

Chelsea Cut Ireland Pre-Season Trip Short Following COVID-19 Scare

Haaland 2
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Lining up £130M Erling Haaland Bid

sipa_32843026
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Keep an Eye' on PSG Defender Prensel Kimpembe Amid Kurt Zouma Rumours

sipa_33329784 (2)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Not Expecting' to Sell Timo Werner This Summer