Report: Chelsea 'Still Considering' Ian Maatsen Recall From Coventry Loan Amid Lyon's Emerson Refusal

Chelsea are still considering recalling defender Ian Maatsen from his loan move at Coventry City, according to reports.

This comes as Olympique Lyonnais are refusing to release Emerson Palmieri back to Chelsea in the January window.

As per Sky Sports Transfer Centre, Chelsea are therefore still consireding recalling Maatsen from his loan spell in the Championship.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ben Chilwell's injury has left Chelsea light at left wing-back, with only Marcos Alonso left to cover for the position in the Blues squad.

The English defender was forced off against Juventus in the Champions League and despite it looking positive for the Blues, he now requires surgery which will see him ruled out until the end of the season.

It was reported that Chelsea would make a decision on whether to recall Emerson or Maatsen by December 30th but neither player has returned to the club yet despite Thomas Tuchel's best efforts.

Emerson is seen as the German's 'priority' but a potential recall has been made difficult by Lyon.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Tuchel has confirmed that he is looking into the sitaution and currently considering whether to bring Emerson back to the club.

“I don’t want to lie. We are looking into the situation because we have now a new situation with Ben Chilwell," he said.

“One of the possibilities is a player we know and we love as a person, Emerson. But we need to check the details. We are discussing and reflecting and this will go on for the next days, maybe weeks.”

However, it has been reported that Chelsea are considering a plan B if Emerson does not return and this could perhaps be Maatsen, who has impressed at Coventry.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will move to bring the Dutch youngster back before the end of the month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube