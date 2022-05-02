Report: Chelsea 'Still Considering' Sevilla's Jules Kounde on List of Defensive Targets

Chelsea are still considering making a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde but the French international is among three or four options, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old has been a long-term target for Chelsea, who came close to acquiring him last summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are still considering him but he remains on a list of three or four defenders.

This comes as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to depart the club upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, Rudiger, informed Thomas Tuchel of his desire to leave Chelsea

"We gave everything and now we enter a situation where we can't fight any more because of the sanctions and now Toni will leave.

"Our hands are tied. I don't know what would have been the outcome (without the sanctions). That's his decision. It's not a nice one for us but we don't take it personally," the Blues boss previously admitted.

He is expected to join Real Madrid, with his contract details in La Liga being revealed. Christensen is also set for a move to Spain and to become a rival of Rudiger, joining Barcelona.

Therefore, Chelsea are in the market for one or two new defenders.

Recent reports have stated that Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe and Jose Giminez are being targeted by Chelsea and Tuchel.

In September, Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began as he remains a top target.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

Romano continues to state that Sevilla would want Chelsea to pay Kounde's release clause, the same stance that saw negotiations break down last summer.

