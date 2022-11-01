Report: Chelsea Still Have Interest In Arsen Zakharyan

Chelsea wanted to sign Dinamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan in the summer, but failed to do so due to the restrictions surrounding buying players from Russian clubs.

The UK have restrictions, as do FIFA and UEFA, and Chelsea are continuing to work through them restrictions as they try to sign the player.

Chelsea deem the player as a massive target for the future, and still have a lot of interest in signing him.

Chelsea believe they can sign Arsen Zakharyan. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea still have a huge interest in signing Arsen Zakharyan, and are prepared to wait for the opportunity to sign the Russian talent.

Chelsea failed with a bid for Zakharyan in the summer due to well documented restrictions, but never gave up on the possibility of completing a deal for the midfielder.

The Blue's are prepared to wait for Zakharyan, who is focused on securing a move to the Premier League with Chelsea, and spoke about that recently in an interview.

January could be see the transfer be completed, and Chelsea are likely to continue to work on the deal during the World Cup, as they will with many others.

Zakharyan is seen as a huge talent, and a talent Chelsea are not keen on losing out toa anyone on. They want the deal wrapped up, and they believe they can complete it despite restrictions. It is one to keep an eye on.

