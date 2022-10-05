Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Still Have Interest In West Ham United Midfielder Declan Rice

IMAGO / PA Images

Declan Rice is still a target for Chelsea, as the club look to bolster central midfielder.

Chelsea are still interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham, as the club have long standing interest in the midfielder. The club are looking to sign a new midfielder with the possibility of N'Golo Kante leaving the club, and Rice is an ideal replacement.

West Ham are struggling this season, and many believe the player could choose to leave the club in the coming months. Rice played in Chelsea's academy alongside Mason Mount, and Mount would love to play alongside his England team-mate.

The price tag may be a lot less next summer if West Ham's poor form continue.

Declan Rice

According to Ekrem Konur, Chelsea are still interested in signing Declan Rice. Chelsea have had long standing interest in Rice, and the thought process around the deal is that if Rice was to leave West Ham, Chelsea is the likely destination.

The feeling is that Rice had done all he can at West Ham up until this point, and it may be time to move on and further his career at a top six club.

Declan Rice Wesley Fofana

Declan Rice against Chelsea.

West Ham valued Rice at over £100million last summer, but with the club struggling so much this season in the league, the continuation of that form may see that price tag drop significantly.

It is one to certainly keep an eye on as Chelsea are definitely in the market for a new midfielder.

