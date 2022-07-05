Report: Chelsea Still In Best Position to sign Juventus Star Matthejs De Ligt

The Dutch defender has reported interest from German super-team Bayern Munich as his future is decided this summer.

De Ligt is thought to be the prime target for the Blues this summer as the outfit look to bring some much-needed defensive players to Stamford Bridge.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea are the only team to enter into formal negotiations with Juventus. The most recent offer totalling £68.5million wasn't enough for the Italian giants to agree to sell the player.

The outlet also claimed that Chelsea could be persuaded to up the ante after interest from Bayern Munich.

Juventus are thought to have set out a fee of £86million for the defender, so it may be that a deal from Chelsea that splits the difference could be enough to seal the deal.

The London side find themselves short of centrebacks this summer, after the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old has had an exciting start to his career, having won the Eredivisie with Ajax and Serie A with Juventus. The youngster was also part of the young Ajax side alongside Frenkie De Jong who impressed with their run to the Champions League Semi-Final in 2019.

