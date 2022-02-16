Report: Chelsea Still Keen on Long Time Transfer Target Raphinha From Leeds

Chelsea are still keen on bringing Leeds forward Raphinha to Stamford Bridge, having held an interest in the individual for a long time, according to reports.

The Brazilian international moved to Leeds United in 2020 after two succesful seasons spent at Sporting Lisbon and Rennes.

Since joining the Premier League club, the 25-year-old has had 25 goal contributions in a total of 53 games under Marcelo Bielsa.

As reported by football.london, Chelsea have held an interest in Raphinha since his days at Rennes during the 2019/20 campaign when Blues scouts were watching Senegalese international Edouard Mendy, as well as 19-year-old Edouardo Camavinga.

Since then, Thomas Tuchel's side have gone on to sign Mendy, while Camavinga moved on to Spanish league leaders Real Madrid.

Raphinha was strongly linked with the Blues ahead of the January transfer window, but the 25-year-old ended up staying at Leeds.

However, with many of Chelsea's forwards struggling for game time with some unconvincing performances, Raphinha could be in with a shot to re-shape the European champions' attack next season.

With Leeds currently struggling in terms of form, sat in 15th position, Bielsa will be hold onto his star man for as long as he can. However, the player, valued at £36 million by Transfermarkt, may be keen to challenge for trophies as well as feature in Europe.

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has also been linked with a move to west London which could spell trouble for a potential move for Raphinha, as Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge.

