Report: Chelsea 'Still on Course' to Announce Club-Record Deal for Romelu Lukaku on Tuesday

Chelsea are still expected to announce the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan on Tuesday, according to reports.

The 28-year-old completed his medical at the Columbus Medical Clinic in Milan on Monday afternoon and was pictured leaving holding a Chelsea shirt.

Chelsea agreed a £97.5 million fee with Inter Milan over the weekend for Lukaku and despite the deal being slightly delayed, a move for Lukaku's return to west London is getting ever closer.

Lukaku was meant to take his medical in Belgium on Sunday but after a slight delay, he stayed in Milan to complete the first part of his medical.

As per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, Lukaku is 'still on course' to be announced as a Chelsea player on Tuesday.

He will fly to London either on Monday evening or Tuesday morning to finalise his move to Chelsea after being pictured with a Blues shirt when leaving his medical in Milan.

Chelsea were hoping to have him in their Super Cup squad to face Villarreal on Wednesday in Belfast but now face a race against the clock to register him in time.

As per Article 14.04 of UEFA's regulations state: "The player lists may be amended at any time until 24.00 CET (11pm UK) on the day before the match, provided that the club’s national association confirms in writing that the new players are eligible to play at domestic level by the date of the UEFA Super Cup."

The return of the Belgian for a club-record fee is getting ever closer.

