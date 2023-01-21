Report: Chelsea Still Pushing For Brighton's Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are still pushing for the signature of Moises Caicedo from Brighton, and they are one of the only clubs still pushing for the player at this time.

The biggest problem in the deal is the price tag Brighton currently have set on Caicedo. £75million is the minimum they will accept, and as of now Chelsea are only offered around £65million.

Chelsea are now considering putting in another bid for the Ecuadorian midfielder.

Chelsea are still pushing to try and sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Chelsea are still pushing for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, and they are one of the only clubs in the race for the player.

Caicedo is open to a move away from Brighton and has recently changed agencies to try and prepare for a move to a big club in the coming months.

Brighton want £75million and will not change their stance on the player due to their reluctance to lose Caicedo in the January transfer window.

Chelsea have had Caicedo as a priority target for a long time and do want to sign a top midfielder in January. There are still chances a deal can happen but it is complicated at this time.

If Chelsea do not sign Caicedo in January they will look for a loan midfielder, or could move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie due to his ability to play in numerous positions.

The next few days will be crucial in the race for Moises Caicedo.

