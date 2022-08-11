Report: Chelsea 'Still Pushing' For Leicester City's Wesley Fofana
The Frenchman is reportedly Chelsea's number one target for the remainder of the window and they are still heavily pursuing him.
According to recent reports, Chelsea remain undeterred by Leicester City's current unwillingness to sell Wesley Fofana. They plan to continue to bid for him for the remainder of the transfer window if that is what it takes.
Ben Jacobs has again reported on the current happenings surrounding this potential transfer. The Blues are 'still pushing' for the 21-year-old but have been met with mighty resistance thus far from the Foxes, who wish to hold onto him.
Though the club highly rate him, Chelsea do not plan to break the record for a defender with a bid. They are hopeful a fee of under £80m can be agreed between the two clubs.
Both bids to date have been instantly-rejected and owner Todd Boehly hopes for more productive talks with Leicester soon to determine their true stance regarding Fofana.
Chelsea are still confident in this transfer because the player himself has been outward in his desire of departing the King Power. They may hope that he will push for the move in the future if his club continues to reject bids for him.
The structure of the bid will be very important given the large fees discussed, which is why Boehly desires to have meaningful talks with Leicester's hierarchy. It remains to be seen if the Foxes will change their 'not-for-sale' stance, but Chelsea will continue to try.
