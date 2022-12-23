Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Still Tracking Romeo Lavia Ahead Of January Window

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea remain interested in Southampton's Romeo Lavia ahead of the January transfer window.

Chelsea have not dropped their interest in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and continue to track the player ahead of the January transfer window. A midfielder is priority for Chelsea.

Lavia joined Southampton in the summer from Manchester City, but didn't get long to get used to his new club without interest from around the league.

Manchester City have a buy-back clause in the player's contract, but that has not stopped Chelsea continuing their interest.

According to James Olley of ESPN, Chelsea are still tracking Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia ahead of the January transfer window.

While Chelsea do have interest in Lavia for January, a summer move would be more likely for the player. Southampton do not want to sell so soon after signing the Belgian.

Chelsea are aware of Manchester City's buy-back clause but do not believe it means Lavia can not be pursued. They are determined to try.

Manchester City are likely to have interest in bringing Lavia back if Chelsea do show interest, as they always rated Lavia very highly internally at the club.

Lavia is high up on the list of targets Chelsea have for midfield. The club are looking for at least two midfielders in the next few months to strengthen the team.

No concrete contact for Lavia yet from Chelsea, but he is definitely a player of large interest. Interest in a January move, but a summer transfer is much more likely.

