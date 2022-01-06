Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Still Very Keen on Signing Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Chelsea are believed to still be very keen on signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to reports. 

The Blues were set to sign the Frenchman during the summer transfer window but the La Liga club increased their financial demands for the centre-back and a move failed to materialise. 

With some of Chelsea's current options in that position set to leave next summer should they not sign new deals, Kounde could still have a chance of joining the west London side. 

imago1008343553h

As per 90min, Thomas Tuchel's side are still huge fans of the 23-year-old and are ready to launch a deal for him ahead of a move in the summer.

Pau Torres of Villarreal and Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule have also been considered, but Kounde is believed to be their top target and there is hope that he will join the Blues at some point in 2022.

Read More

A move in January is unlikely though due to his club's demands but Chelsea could still agree a deal for the summer.

Kounde is reported to have had his heart set on a move to Stamford Bridge in the previous transfer window, and he already has an 'agreement with Chelsea' for a possible future move.

imago1008184843h

The French international joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019 and has since made 111 appearances in all competitions, scoring six and assisting a further three.

In the current campaign Kounde has featured 22 times for the La Liga side, which includes five appearances in the Champions League for Los Nervionenses.

