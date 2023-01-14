Report: Chelsea Still Want A Midfielder In January

Chelsea look like they are trying to sign every player on the transfer market right now, but a midfielder certainly remains something they want to bring into the club before the window closes.

With Jorginho set to leave the club and the midfield having visible problems this season so far, the club have identified the position as an area of importance.

The problem that could arise is Chelsea's battle with financial fair play as they are set to spend £85million on Mykhailo Mudryk.

Moises Caicedo is a target for Chelsea in January. IMAGO / PA Images

According to the Athletic, Chelsea still want to sign a midfielder in January and it remains a priority for the club in January.

In terms of targets for Chelsea, Moises Caicedo tops the list. Brighton would be willing to sell Caicedo for around £75million, but Chelsea signing Mudryk could mean they cannot move for Caicedo in January for financial reasons.

Declan Rice is of course a target but West Ham will not sell him in January. A summer move is extremely likely with Chelsea favourites.

Romeo Lavia is another player Chelsea could try to sign in January. IMAGO / PA Images

Romeo Lavia is alongside Caicedo on Chelsea's list of targets, and that could be something the club could look into.

Todd Boehly is pumping money into the club at the minute but there is a limit to the amount he can spend in one window. Chelsea are expected to sign a midfielder, but the one they sign is unknown as of now.

