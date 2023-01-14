Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Still Want A Midfielder In January

IMAGO / Action Plus

Report: Chelsea Still Want A Midfielder In January

Chelsea still have the midfield position as a priority in January and are expected to move for one before the end of the window.

Chelsea look like they are trying to sign every player on the transfer market right now, but a midfielder certainly remains something they want to bring into the club before the window closes.

With Jorginho set to leave the club and the midfield having visible problems this season so far, the club have identified the position as an area of importance. 

The problem that could arise is Chelsea's battle with financial fair play as they are set to spend £85million on Mykhailo Mudryk.

Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is a target for Chelsea in January.

According to the Athletic, Chelsea still want to sign a midfielder in January and it remains a priority for the club in January.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In terms of targets for Chelsea, Moises Caicedo tops the list. Brighton would be willing to sell Caicedo for around £75million, but Chelsea signing Mudryk could mean they cannot move for Caicedo in January for financial reasons.

Declan Rice is of course a target but West Ham will not sell him in January. A summer move is extremely likely with Chelsea favourites.

Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia is another player Chelsea could try to sign in January.

Romeo Lavia is alongside Caicedo on Chelsea's list of targets, and that could be something the club could look into.

Todd Boehly is pumping money into the club at the minute but there is a limit to the amount he can spend in one window.  Chelsea are expected to sign a midfielder, but the one they sign is unknown as of now.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram Will Cost £10million

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Mykhailo Mudryk To Chelsea Expected To Be Announced Tomorrow

By Dylan McBennett
Noni Madueke
Transfer News

Report: PSV Believe Noni Madueke Could Join Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Mykhailo Mudryk Flying To London To Undergo Chelsea Medical

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

BREAKING: Chelsea Reach Agreement To Sign Mykhailo Mudryk

By Dylan McBennett
Noni Madueke
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make £26.5million Offer For Noni Madueke

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram Expected To Stay

By Dylan McBennett
Noni Madueke
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea In Talks With PSV For Noni Madueke

By Dylan McBennett