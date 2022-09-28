Report: Chelsea Still Want Declan Rice For Their Midfield Revamp

Todd Boehly and Chelsea are still very keen on West Ham's Declan Rice as the Blues continue to assess fresh options for their midfield.

The summer transfer window may have only ended a month ago, but Chelsea are still active in looking at who they could sign in January or next summer.

Ajax's Edson Alvarez is still a name still in the hat as a potential signing for Chelsea alongside the highly touted Jude Bellingham, whose potential for a transfer to a European powerhouse grows stronger by the day.

And now, Matt Law of the Telegraph has reported that Declan Rice is still a big target for Chelsea, the club's interest in the 23-year old evidently going beyond the reign of Roman Abramovich.

Rice remains highly touted by Chelsea IMAGO / PA Images

Todd Boehly spent close to £300million in the summer upon his arrival at SW6 and it looks as if he will spend even more money in the upcoming transfer windows.

The midfield department is viewed as the priority position to focus on, with Jorginho and the aging and rather injury prone N'Golo Kante both in the final year of their contracts, with the latter already seeing talks stall over a potential new deal.

The futures of Kante and Jorginho remain uncertain IMAGO / Colorsport

Chelsea will feel that Rice could certainly be persuaded to come to Stamford Bridge, with the Hammers player rejecting a bumper eight-year £200k a-week deal from his club in May, meaning just two years now remain on his contract at the London Stadium.

West Ham have previously been very stern on their position regarding a move away from West Ham for Rice, once quoting £100million as a fee for him, but with his contract running down by the day, there is the hope that Boehly could find a way to offer the club a fee that suits both parties.

Read More Chelsea Stories