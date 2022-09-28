Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Still Want Declan Rice For Their Midfield Revamp

Todd Boehly and Chelsea are still very keen on West Ham's Declan Rice as the Blues  continue to assess fresh options for their midfield.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The summer transfer window may have only ended a month ago, but Chelsea are still active in looking at who they could sign in January or next summer.

Ajax's Edson Alvarez is still a name still in the hat as a potential signing for Chelsea alongside the highly touted Jude Bellingham, whose potential for a transfer to a European powerhouse grows stronger by the day.

And now, Matt Law of the Telegraph has reported that Declan Rice is still a big target for Chelsea, the club's interest in the 23-year old evidently going beyond the reign of Roman Abramovich.

Declan Rice

Rice remains highly touted by Chelsea 

Todd Boehly spent close to £300million in the summer upon his arrival at SW6 and it looks as if he will spend even more money in the upcoming transfer windows. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The midfield department is viewed as the priority position to focus on, with Jorginho and the aging and rather injury prone N'Golo Kante both in the final year of their contracts, with the latter already seeing talks stall over a potential new deal.

Jorginho and Kante

The futures of Kante and Jorginho remain uncertain

Chelsea will feel that Rice could certainly be persuaded to come to Stamford Bridge, with the Hammers player rejecting a bumper eight-year £200k a-week deal from his club in May, meaning just two years now remain on his contract at the London Stadium.

West Ham have previously been very stern on their position regarding a move away from West Ham for Rice, once quoting £100million as a fee for him, but with his contract running down by the day, there is the hope that Boehly could find a way to offer the club a fee that suits both parties.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Not Scared Of Liverpool And Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Villas-Boas
Transfer News

Report: Andre Villas-Boas Admits Chelsea Missed Out On Luka Modric

By Dylan McBennett
Tammy Abraham
Transfer News

Report:Chelsea Have An €80million Buy-Back Clause For Tammy Abraham

By Dylan McBennett
Tim Steidten
News

Report: Chelsea Plan Further Talks With Tim Steidten

By Stephen Smith
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Chelsea Head Physio To Depart

By Stephen Smith
Luka Modric
Transfer News

Report: Luka Modric Admits He Once Wanted To Join Chelsea In The Past

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Match Coverage

Report: N'Golo Kante Returns To Chelsea Training Ahead Of Crystal Palace Clash

By Dylan McBennett
John Obi Mikel Chelsea
News

John Obi Mikel Announces His Retirement From Football

By Owen Cummings