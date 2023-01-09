Report: Chelsea Still Want Marcus Thuram Despite Joao Felix Signing

Chelsea are now very close to signing Joao Felix on a loan deal until the end of the season with only the final details left in the deal, but it is not linked to their pursuit of Marcus Thuram.

Thuram isn't viewed as an alternative to Joao Felix and it was never a case of one or the other for Chelsea. Both players can still be signed by the club.

Chelsea are very interested in signing Thuram and view him as a massive opportunity on the market.

Chelsea still want to sign Marcus Thuram despite the Joao Felix loan deal. IMAGO / RHR-Foto

According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel, Chelsea signing Joao Felix does not affect their pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram.

Chelsea are very close to signing Felix now after a verbal agreement was reached between the two clubs, but they are still keen on Marcus Thuram in the meantime.

Felix is not viewed as an out and out number nine, and Thuram would be the player out of the two who fits that title more. Chelsea are keen on the French striker.

Thuram would likely be available for a cut price fee of around £10million in January due to the fact he is out of contract in June.

Chelsea are exploring the possibility of signing the player. Thuram has other options and is expected to decide which one he feels suits him best. A deal is still very possible.

