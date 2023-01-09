Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Still Want To Sign Arsen Zakharyan

Chelsea still want to sign Arsen Zakharyan from Dinamo Moscow, but want to complete other deals first before making it a priority.

Chelsea have been chasing Arsen Zakharyan for a long time but the transfer has been held up due to different complications. The transfer was blocked by FIFA and UEFA due to restrictions against signing players from Russia.

The Blue's have not lost interest in Zakharyan and still have plans to complete a deal. Zakharyan is waiting for Chelsea to make a move and has already given the green light for the deal to go ahead.

Chelsea will need to make a deal with Dinamo Moscow for the transfer to happen.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea do still want to sign Arsen Zakharyan, but they are currently working on so many deals that the player has taken a backseat for the moment.

Chelsea still want him and still rate him but making the deal happen right now is not at the top of their priority list.

Zakharyan would love to join Chelsea and seems to have his heart set on signing for the Blue's over any other club. He will wait for Chelsea to make the move, and once that happens the deal is expected to move quickly.

There are more pressing issues at Chelsea right now including a defensive midfield signing, and the club want to solve them issues before pursuing a concrete move for Zakharyan again.

Chelsea still want the player and a deal is still likely to happen in the future.

