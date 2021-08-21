Report: Chelsea Still Working on Jules Koundé Deal

Chelsea are still keen to sign Jules Koundé from Sevilla before the transfer window shuts on August 31, according to reports.

The Blues want to bolster their backline by adding the French centre-half to their ranks, but it has been mentioned that the club will need to sell a defender before making a serious approach to land the 22-year-old.

It was reported recently that the two sides were holding talks to come to an agreement over a potential sale for Koundé, who is keen to move to Stamford Bridge by the end of the month.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are still working on a deal to Koundé, with Sevilla yet to receive a convincing offer for the defender, who has three years left on his contract.

The European champions remain interested in signing Koundé despite Trevor Chalobah's recent impressive displays that have earned the youngster a first-team for the 2021/22 campaign, with the Cobham graduate potentially in line for a new contract at Chelsea.

It might be worth noting that Chelsea could still turn their attention away from Koundé, with Sevilla reportedly demanding a fee in the region of €80 million, which would trigger a release clause in the young defender's contract.

Kurt Zouma has been deemed as one of the most likely to depart the club, but with less than two weeks left before the transfer window closes, Chelsea will need to trim their backline quickly before proceeding ahead with a move for Koundé.

The 27-year-old has so far been reluctant to be included in an exchange deal for Koundé, who has emerged as the Chelsea's top defensive target ahead of the new campaign. Chelsea will look to cash in on Zouma should an offer in the region of £20-30 million be tabled by a suitor club.

West Ham are continuing to push for Zouma, but his salary demands, which are understood to be upwards of £100,000-per-week, are proving to be a stumbling block for a deal to get over the line.

