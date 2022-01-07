Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea 'Still Working' to Sign Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde Amid Niklas Sule Interest

Chelsea are still working on signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and are also following Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule, according to reports.

The Blues are in the market for a central defender due to the expiry of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta's contracts at the end of the season.

As per Fabrizio Romano, via football.london, the Blues are still working on bringing in Kounde as well as following Sule's developments.

imago1008980742h

Speaking on YouTube, Romano revealed: "I’m told Chelsea are still working for Jules Kounde, they think he has the perfect skills for Chelsea, they really love him, they are talking to people close to Kounde, another player they’ve followed is Niklas Sule."

Kounde was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer but a deal broke down on deadline day, leaving Chelsea light at the back.

Read More

Despite Trevoh Chalobah's impressive debut season at Chelsea so far, Thomas Tuchel's side are keen to bring in reinforcements.

imago1008962696h

It has recently been reported that Kounde is still very keen on a move to Chelsea but may have to wait until the end of the season to be granted his wish.

He already has an 'agreement with Chelsea' for a possible future move and could join Tuchel's side at the end of the season.

Sule is likely to leave Bayern Munich upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season and could be a smart move for the Blues, who would not have to pay a transfer fee to secure his services.

