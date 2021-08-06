Report: Chelsea 'Stimulated' to Smash Man City's Record Signing of Jack Grealish to Land Romelu Lukaku

Trying to get one up on their rivals.

Chelsea are ready to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer after Manchester City completed the signing of Jack Grealish in a record signing, according to reports.

Lukaku is expected to return back to Stamford Bridge this summer after leaving in 2014 for Everton following his first spell at the club.

Talks remain ongoing between Chelsea and Inter Milan over a transfer fee after the Belgian told the Italian side of his desire to return to west London.

Gianluca Di Marzio provided a fresh report stating 'new contacts' will be made between the clubs on Friday with Lukaku's entourage trying to convince Inter to let him leave.

He also reports that Chelsea are 'stimulated' by the idea of beating Manchester City's record transfer signing of Grealish this summer. City confirmed the £100 million move on Thursday evening which saw them smash the British transfer record.

Chelsea are set to offer Lukaku a long-term contract upon his return to the club - a five-year contract worth £212,000-a-week has been reported.

Tuchel has been a significant factor in Lukaku's return according to claims in the English media, and a move is looking increasingly likely.

But the Chelsea boss refused to be drawn on the heavy links with the Belgian earlier this week.

"I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad," insisted Tuchel. "Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and, with all due respect, I will not talk about him in this situation."

