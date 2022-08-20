Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Submit Bid for Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Having seen lackluster striker Romelu Lukaku depart on loan, Chelsea are in search of a striker who can consistently score goals and appear to have zeroed in on ex-Arsenal man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Following reports of interest throughout the week, the Athletic's David Ornstein has revealed exclusively that the Blues have submitted a proposal to Barcelona to bring the Gabonese striker back to the Premier League.

The offer is comprised of both money and player, with it reportedly consisting of £15 million plus left-back Marcos Alonso, who has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou throughout this summer. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

It remains to be seen if this will be enough to make the Spanish club willing to part with a player they only brought in during January. Manager Xavi himself wants to keep him, but his hand may be forced by their board in a bid to ease growing financial pressure on the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Personal terms have not been agreed upon yet but are thought to be a formality should an agreement be struck between the two clubs. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Thomas Tuchel is very interested in a reunion with a player he has worked well with in the past, especially with his club in need of a focal point in attack.

The 33-year-old is thought to be happy at Barcelona but, if he was to leave, sees Chelsea as his first choice destination. 

Read More Chelsea News

Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Must 'Bid Big' For Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith
Thomas Tuchel Red CArd
News

Jesse Marsch Will Be ‘Disappointed’ if Thomas Tuchel Isn’t Banned for the Leeds United Game

By Charlie Webb
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Pundit Doesn’t ‘Understand’ Why Chelsea Want Everton’s Anthony Gordon

By Charlie Webb
Mason Mount and Jorginho
Match Coverage

'A Team Who Loves The Chaos' - Thomas Tuchel On Leeds vs Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Wesley Fofana and Brendan Rodgers
Transfer News

Report: Wesley Fofana Left Out Of Leicester City's Next Matchday Squad

By Melissa Edwards
Todd Boehly
News

Financial Expert Gives His Thoughts on Todd Boehly’s ‘NFL-Style’ Contracts Set to Be Introduced at Chelsea

By Charlie Webb
Rodrigo
Match Coverage

Why Chelsea Would Choose Rodrigo If They Could Sign One Player From Leeds United

By Connor Dossi-White
Christian Pulisic and Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Hopeful Over Signing Christian Pulisic From Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards