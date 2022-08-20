Report: Chelsea Submit Bid for Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Having seen lackluster striker Romelu Lukaku depart on loan, Chelsea are in search of a striker who can consistently score goals and appear to have zeroed in on ex-Arsenal man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Following reports of interest throughout the week, the Athletic's David Ornstein has revealed exclusively that the Blues have submitted a proposal to Barcelona to bring the Gabonese striker back to the Premier League.
The offer is comprised of both money and player, with it reportedly consisting of £15 million plus left-back Marcos Alonso, who has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou throughout this summer.
It remains to be seen if this will be enough to make the Spanish club willing to part with a player they only brought in during January. Manager Xavi himself wants to keep him, but his hand may be forced by their board in a bid to ease growing financial pressure on the club.
Personal terms have not been agreed upon yet but are thought to be a formality should an agreement be struck between the two clubs.
Thomas Tuchel is very interested in a reunion with a player he has worked well with in the past, especially with his club in need of a focal point in attack.
The 33-year-old is thought to be happy at Barcelona but, if he was to leave, sees Chelsea as his first choice destination.
