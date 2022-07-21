Report: Chelsea Submit New Bid Of £52-55 Million for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

The future of Sevilla's Jules Kounde is very close to being determined, with Chelsea having reportedly placed a new bid for his services on Wednesday.

After their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt petered out due to the player preferring Bayern Munich, Chelsea zeroed in on the Frenchman as an alternative. After being unable to bring him in last summer, reports are indicating they are nearing an agreement with Sevilla.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

On Wednesday, Nathan Gissing of Di Marzio updated fans on the latest surrounding Chelsea's pursuit of the 23-year-old. The report states that the West London side have made a new bid of £52-55 million for the central defender.

Gissing also mentions that Sevilla director Monchi is waiting on Barcelona's next step in their pursuit of the defender. They hold an interest in Kounde as well but have not formally submitted a bid and may struggle to abide by Sevilla's demand of a cash-only bid.

IMAGO / Jones

Barcelona have now been given the opportunity to match this bid but will have a deadline to do so, according to Gissing. Should they opt not to, Chelsea will reportedly be given the green light by Sevilla to push ahead and finalize Kounde's transfer to England.

Sevilla prefer to sell to Chelsea but the player himself would rather join Barcelona. Despite this, he would be willing to join Chelsea and, with Sevilla hoping to have this deal wrapped up this week, Chelsea are optimistic that this transfer can be completed imminently.

