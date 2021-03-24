Report: Chelsea suffer blow as Erling Haaland's transfer to Real Madrid 'practically done'

Chelsea target Erling Haaland is on the verge of signing for Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

Haaland, 20, is the subject of interest from across Europe with Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid among the clubs keen on the forward.

Man City have reportedly made initial contact with Haaland's camp, while Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made it his 'personal mission' to try to sign the 20-year-old. Real have been touted to be making significant moves this summer.

But a new claim from Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda says that Haaland is 'close' to signing for Real Madrid and a deal is 'practically done'.

As quoted by the Express, he said: "Haaland's signing for Madrid is practically done. It is closer than it seems.

"One of the keys is Florentino's great harmony with the president of Dortmund, who are contemporary and get along very well.

“The negotiation with Raiola is being carried out by Jose Angel Sanchez and the agreement with the footballer is closed.”

Haaland has a release clause of £68 million which is active from next summer, however clubs could spend in excess of £150 million to land him this summer - Chelsea and Manchester City have been tipped as Haaland's next club.

He recently provided an update on his future however remained coy on his future plans.

"My future? I still have a three-year contract. I'm not worried about that."

Haaland has made it 'absolutely clear' to his agent Mino Raiola that he will leave Dortmund this summer if they fail to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

