Report: Chelsea Suffer Blow in Erling Haaland Transfer Pursuit

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their interest of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a switch in the summer but remained at Dortmund due to their mouthwatering asking price.

Haaland has a release clause of around £70 million which becomes active next summer and several clubs are queuing up for his signature.

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have all shown interest among many, but Haaland's stance has been revealed.

As per Goal, Real Madrid is Haaland's preferred next destination if he leaves Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Haaland has continued his impressive goalscoring record this season, netting 13 goals and collecting four assists in just 10 appearances in all competitions.

Tuchel commented on Chelsea's plans for the winter market in January after landing Romelu Lukaku in the summer, while missing out on key defensive target Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

"I think every transfer period you need to evaluate again," said Tuchel earlier this month. "You cannot say what we wanted in the summer, we do in the winter. And what we want to do in winter, we want to do the next summer. It is not like this.

"Your opinion changes, players change, you have evolvement in the group, you have an atmosphere that you build, you see who is absolutely reliable and these connections build up and create something special hopefully in the group.

"So you cannot say what we tried in the summer did not happen so we will try again for sure in the winter. Sometimes it is like this. If we see the same need."

