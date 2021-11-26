Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Chelsea Suffer Blow in Erling Haaland Transfer Pursuit

Author:

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their interest of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a switch in the summer but remained at Dortmund due to their mouthwatering asking price.

Haaland has a release clause of around £70 million which becomes active next summer and several clubs are queuing up for his signature. 

imago1007319566h

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have all shown interest among many, but Haaland's stance has been revealed.

As per Goal, Real Madrid is Haaland's preferred next destination if he leaves Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Haaland has continued his impressive goalscoring record this season, netting 13 goals and collecting four assists in just 10 appearances in all competitions. 

Read More

imago1007319918h

Tuchel commented on Chelsea's plans for the winter market in January after landing Romelu Lukaku in the summer, while missing out on key defensive target Jules Kounde from Sevilla. 

"I think every transfer period you need to evaluate again," said Tuchel earlier this month. "You cannot say what we wanted in the summer, we do in the winter. And what we want to do in winter, we want to do the next summer. It is not like this.

"Your opinion changes, players change, you have evolvement in the group, you have an atmosphere that you build, you see who is absolutely reliable and these connections build up and create something special hopefully in the group.

"So you cannot say what we tried in the summer did not happen so we will try again for sure in the winter. Sometimes it is like this. If we see the same need."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007395008h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Suffer Blow in Erling Haaland Transfer Pursuit

51 seconds ago
imago1008115695h
News

Tuchel Confirms Double Chelsea Injury Blow as Kovacic & Kante Ruled Out of Man United Clash

30 minutes ago
imago1008211727h
News

Reece James Reveals Chelsea's Aim in Champions League This Season

1 hour ago
imago1008209801h (1)
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Manchester United: Loftus-Cheek Replaces Kante as Azpilicueta Returns

1 hour ago
imago0049653261h
News

Chelsea Legend Petr Cech Delivers Verdict Ahead of Manchester United Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008213182h
News

Thomas Tuchel Challenges Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Fulfill His Potential at Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1005564873h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

3 hours ago
pjimage (5)
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Ralf Rangnick Ahead of Manchester United Appointment

3 hours ago