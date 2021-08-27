Report: Chelsea Suffer Blow in Ilaix Moriba Pursuit Amid Tottenham Interest

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit for Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba, according to reports.

The midfielder has been linked with a Stamford Bridge switch this summer.

However, as per Marco Conterio of Tuto Mercato Web, the 18-year-old is more likely to move to Tottenham Hotspur.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

The journalist states that Tottenham are the 'most likely' destination for the young midfielder.

The 18-year-old, who made his La Liga debut in La Roja's 5-1 victory over Alaves in February, was recently spotted in London amid rumours linking him with a switch to Stamford Bridge.

It was previously reported that Chelsea had reached an 'agreement in principle' for Moriba, but Tottenham's interest has thrown a spanner in the works.

The Blues have to negotiate a fee with Barcelona to sign the La Masia graduate after agreeing personal terms with the midfielder, who is entering the final year of his contract at Barcelona, however this will not be easy as several of Europe's top sides are eyeing up the La Masia graduate.

(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO)

Moriba is seen as the heir to Sergio Busquet's throne at Barcelona but is set to depart the club in search for first team football and a more luxurious contract this summer.

Chelsea will still be hopeful of beating Tottenham and RB Leipzig to the signing of Moriba this summer.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube