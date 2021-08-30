Report: Chelsea Suffer Major Setback in Kounde & Saul Double Deal After 'Goalposts Moved'

A bad end to the window the Blues, as it stands.

Chelsea have suffered a major double transfer setback with deals for both Jules Kounde and Saul Niguez on the verge of collapse, according to reports.

Heading into the final days of the window, Chelsea's interest in Kounde and Saul looked to be getting closer to deals being finalised.

But they have suffered massive setbacks in both deals. It was previously revealed that Sevilla had raised the asking price for Kounde and were demanding an extra €15 million despite already agreeing a fee with the Blues.

The Telegraph have backed the reports up stating talks stalled over the weekend due to the increased asking price.

Chelsea won't be bullied or pushed into paying 'over the odds' for Kounde, but the Frenchman isn't the only deal in jeopardy.

Saul Niguez has been of interest to the Blues on loan this summer. Talks have been ongoing over a season-long loan that could include an option or obligation to buy next summer.

However, Atletico are now having 'second thoughts' over whether to allow him to leave on loan and Chelsea don't want to sign him permanently this month.

Chelsea remain open to completing both deals if the Spanish clubs change their demands and stances, however both are looking increasingly unlikely.

It will leave the Blues frustrated no doubt despite Tuchel's stance of being happy with the squad he has at his disposal.

