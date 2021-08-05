Report: Chelsea Suffer Setback as Inter Re-Consider Romelu Lukaku Sale Amid Backlash

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Suffer Setback as Inter Re-Consider Lukaku Sale

The Blues have been dealt a blow.
Chelsea have suffered a setback in their pursuit for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, according to reports in Italy.

The Blues have set their sights on bringing Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge but have been dealt a blow.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan chairman Steven Zhang is 'thinking about what to do' regarding the sale of Romelu Lukaku following protests from supporters and people inside the club.

The chairman wants to 'carefully evaluate the pros and cons' before making a final decision.

The news comes after Chelsea are reportedly set to go in with another offer of in between £100 and £110 million for Lukaku, a bid which Inter are expected to accept to allow their prized-asset to leave.

Lukaku is expected to sign a five-year contract at the club, earning a wage of £212,000 a week.

However, the deal could be in turmoil as Inter Milan fans protested the potential sale of Lukaku.

Chairman Steven Zhang is reportedly thinking about his next move due to the fans and people inside Inter Milan being against a potential sale this summer.

The Italian club can afford not to sell Lukaku, who is their highest valued player.

However, with the player having already reportedly told Inter that he wants to return to Chelsea, it will take some stopping to prevent a deal from happening.

Thomas Tuchel wants a deal to be wrapped up as soon as possible and would like to have Lukaku available for Chelsea's Super Cup fixture against Villarreal next week.

It remains to be seen what will happen in regards to the deal now.

