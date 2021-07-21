Report: Chelsea Switch Attention to Euro 2020 Star Domenico Berardi After Federico Chiesa Snub

The Blues are turning their attention to the Italian winger.

Chelsea have turned their attention to Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, according to reports.

The report comes following rumours that Juventus have snubbed a Chelsea approach for Federico Chiesa.

As per Sport Italia via the Daily Express, Chelsea have switched their focus on to a deal to bring Berardi to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues face tough competition from Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan for the winger.

Sassuolo are prepared to listen to offers for the Italian but would require a fee of around £34.6 million for the Euro 2020 winner.

The 26-year-old has been attracting plenty of attention and is reportedly keen on a move abroad, handing Chelsea a boost over several Serie A clubs.

The Blues had previously been linked with Chiesa but Juventus rejected the club's initial approach.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

