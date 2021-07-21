Report: Chelsea Switch Attention to Euro 2020 Star Domenico Berardi After Federico Chiesa Snub

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea Switch Attention to Berardi After Chiesa Snub

The Blues are turning their attention to the Italian winger.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have turned their attention to Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, according to reports.

The report comes following rumours that Juventus have snubbed a Chelsea approach for Federico Chiesa.

As per Sport Italia via the Daily Express, Chelsea have switched their focus on to a deal to bring Berardi to Stamford Bridge.

sipa_34093474

The Blues face tough competition from Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan for the winger.

Sassuolo are prepared to listen to offers for the Italian but would require a fee of around £34.6 million for the Euro 2020 winner.

The 26-year-old has been attracting plenty of attention and is reportedly keen on a move abroad, handing Chelsea a boost over several Serie A clubs.

The Blues had previously been linked with Chiesa but Juventus rejected the club's initial approach.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33814731
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Made Contact With Robert Lewandowski

https___theprideoflondon.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1317669099-850x560
Transfer News

Report: Tino Livramento Closing in on Brighton Move

sipa_33899722
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Switch Attention to Euro 2020 Star Domenico Berardi After Federico Chiesa Snub

Eur3HLvXUAAy-yR
News

Report: Dujon Sterling in Chelsea Contract Talks After Impressing Thomas Tuchel

Em 2
Transfer News

Report: Emerson Submits Chelsea Transfer Request Amid Napoli Interest

Jorginho cover
News

Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Jorginho Over Contract Extension

sipa_34026730 (1)
News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi in 'Best Physical Shape' This Pre-Season

sipa_32419097
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Swap Deal for €90M rated Kingsley Coman is Unlikely