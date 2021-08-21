Report: Chelsea Switch for Sevilla Defender Jules Koundé Looking Increasingly Unlikely

Jules Koundé could be set to stay put at Sevilla despite attracting interest from Chelsea, according to reports.

Chelsea are still keen to sign the Frenchman before the transfer window shuts on August 31, but Sevilla yet to receive a convincing offer for the defender, who has three years left on his contract.

Sevilla rejected a bid in the region of €50 million from Manchester City for their star man last summer, and the Spanish side will not accept a bid lower than that amount this year, especially given the level of displays shown by the 22-year-old during the past season.

Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Chelsea have so far failed to meet Sevilla's asking price for Koundé, who could be set for his third season in the La Liga if the Blues don't reach an agreement with Julen Lopetegui's side.

Chelsea, who are still working on a deal for the centre-half, want to bolster their backline by adding Koundé to their ranks, but it has been mentioned that the club will need to sell a defender before making a serious approach to land the 22-year-old.

It was reported recently that the two sides were holding talks to come to an agreement over a potential sale for Koundé, who is keen to move to Stamford Bridge by the end of the month.

Kurt Zouma has been deemed as one of the most likely to depart the club, but with less than two weeks left before the transfer window closes, Chelsea will need to trim their backline quickly before proceeding ahead with a move for Koundé.

The 27-year-old has so far been reluctant to be included in an exchange deal for Koundé, who has emerged as the Chelsea's top defensive target ahead of the new campaign. Chelsea will look to cash in on Zouma should an offer in the region of £20-30 million be tabled by a suitor club.

West Ham are continuing to push for Zouma, but his salary demands, which are understood to be upwards of £100,000-per-week, are proving to be a stumbling block for a deal to get over the line.

