Report: Chelsea table £40million Anthony Gordon bid

This evening, sources are reporting that Chelsea have offered Everton £40m for winger Anthony Gordon.

Football Insider are claiming that the Blues have made a move for 21-year old Gordon and want to make him the club's sixth senior signing this window.

Rumours have been circling for a while now of Tuchel's desire to sign a direct winger, who according to Chelsea journalist Jacob Steinberg, "can tie a full back in knots", which was first reported back in July when the club were chasing the signature of Leeds' Raphinha.

Gordon, who has seven caps for the England U21s, has struggled in the first two games of this season to fill the void at striker for Everton with the losses of Richarlison to Tottenham and Dominic Calvert-Lewin through injury, but he has proved that as a winger he can be a real livewire and nightmare for defenders.

Anthony Gordon challenges for the ball in a pre-season friendly with Dynamo Kiev IMAGO / PA Images

Were Gordon to be signed, he would be joining a winger's department containing Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, and potentially Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, depending on where the latter three's immediate futures lie.

Having sold Richarlison and with Calvert-Lewin on the treatment table, the Toffees would understandably not be too keen on letting their star youngster leave, especially with the 21-year old also having three years remaining on his current contract.

Everton are said to value Gordon at £50m, so it may be a while before the two clubs agree a deal. However, as has been proved with the club's signings of Sterling, Kalidou Kouilbaly, Carney Cukwuemeka and Marc Cucurella, Todd Boehly is more than able to work his magic to set the wheels in motion for a transfer.

