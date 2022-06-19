Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Take Interest In Former Blues Centre Back Nathan Ake

According to Nathan Gissing, Chelsea are interested in the resigning of Manchester City centre back Nathan Ake as the Blues look to strengthen their defence after the recent departure of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. 

The left-footed defender could be a good fit into Thomas Tuchels three centre back formation, taking the place of the departed Rudiger. Ake is only a rotation defender with the English champions however has been there when called upon. 

imago1011452737h

Its reported that Tuchel is a "big fan" of the dutch defender and is yet another Manchester City player that Chelsea now have their eye on with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus in their sights. 

Chelsea signed Ake from Dutch club Feyanoord back in 2011 for a fee of £720,000 where he joined the under 18s. Ake then saw a few loan spells to Reading, Watford and Bournemouth, gaining first team experience. 

During that time, Ake managed to grab 17 first team appearances for the Blues before re-joining loan club Bournemouth on a permanent deal costing the Cherries £20 million, making 121 starts for the south coastal club.

After leaving Bournemouth to join Manchester city, Ake only has made 40 appearances since joining the Manchester club back in 2020. 

With the Jules Kounde still top priority for the Blues despite his recent injury issues, Ake looks to be one of many defenders Chelsea are interested in bringing to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea may still lose a couple more defenders with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso both expressing their wish to join Spanish giants Barcelona. 

