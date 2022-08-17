Report: Chelsea Takes Interest In Manchester United Target Casemiro

Chelsea looks to steal yet another Manchester United target as Todd Boehly sets his eyes on five-time Champions League winner Casemiro.

According to Tom Gott and Graeme Bailey from 90 Minute Football, Chelsea has been a great admirer of the Brazilian defensive midfielder and would be interested in bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

Reports also suggest that the Blues have been looking at Casemiro longer than fellow Premier League club Manchester United has been.

The 30-year-old has been a key part of Real Madrid's success in recent years where he has won five Champions Leagues, three Spanish league titles, one Copa del Rey, two Uefa Super Cups, and three Fifa World Club Cups with the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is desperate to keep the Brazilan midfielder due to the success of his midfield trio but if the Blues were to make an offer Casemiro would be valued at around £60 million.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Chelsea is looking at another Manchester United target Frenkie De Jong, it is believed the Blues is the favorites now to sign the Dutch international.

If De Jong decides to leave Barcelona this summer, the Dutchmen will be looking for a club with Champions League football. This is something Chelsea can offer that Manchester United can not.

Read More Chelsea Stories