Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Takes Interest In Manchester United Target Casemiro

Chelsea looks to steal yet another Manchester United target as Todd Boehly sets his eyes on five-time Champions League winner Casemiro.

According to Tom Gott and Graeme Bailey from 90 Minute Football, Chelsea has been a great admirer of the Brazilian defensive midfielder and would be interested in bringing him to Stamford Bridge. 

Casemiro

Reports also suggest that the Blues have been looking at Casemiro longer than fellow Premier League club Manchester United has been.  

The 30-year-old has been a key part of Real Madrid's success in recent years where he has won five Champions Leagues, three Spanish league titles, one Copa del Rey, two Uefa Super Cups, and three Fifa World Club Cups with the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is desperate to keep the Brazilan midfielder due to the success of his midfield trio but if the Blues were to make an offer Casemiro would be valued at around £60 million.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea is looking at another Manchester United target Frenkie De Jong, it is believed the Blues is the favorites now to sign the Dutch international. 

If De Jong decides to leave Barcelona this summer, the Dutchmen will be looking for a club with Champions League football. This is something Chelsea can offer that Manchester United can not. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

 

Emerson
Transfer News

Report: Emerson Switch From Chelsea To West Ham Collapses

By Melissa Edwards4 minutes ago
Timo Werner
News

'Chelsea will always be special to me' - Timo Werner on his time in England

By Luka Foley21 minutes ago
Thomas Tuchel
News

Report: Chelsea in Talks With Thomas Tuchel Over New Contract

By Charlie Webb23 minutes ago
Timo Werner Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic Given The All Clear To Leave This Summer

By Connor Dossi-White56 minutes ago
Michy Batshuayi
News

Michy Batshuayi Opens up About His Game Time at Chelsea

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Armando Broja Still Everton's Top Target Despite Little Progress

By Connor Dossi-White1 hour ago
MArc Cucurella
News

Marc Cucurella Talks About ‘Clear’ Red Card for Cristian Romero for Pulling His Hair

By Charlie Webb2 hours ago
Reece James
News

'It's Great Seeing New Players' - Reece James On Summer Arrivals And Desire To Win

By Luka Foley3 hours ago