Report: Chelsea Taking 'Keen Interest' in Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez to Solve Wing-Back Crisis

Chelsea are taking a keen interest in Anderlecht's left-sided player Sergio Gomez, according to reports.

This comes after Ben Chilwell has been ruled out with an ACL injury, requiring surgery that will see him miss the rest of the season.

As per TEAMTalk, Chelsea are taking a keen interest in Anderlecht's versatile left-sided Gomez.

The Spaniard can play anywhere down the left hand-side, operating as a wing-back for Anderlecht in Belgium.

Gomez has registered five goals and 10 assists in the season for the Belgian side but is also attracting interest from fellow Premier League giants Manchester United.

However, it is thought that a January bid is unlikely by Chelsea despite their scouts 'keeping a close eye' on the defender.

The 21-year-old behan his career at Barcelona before joining Borussia Dormtund's academy, where he broke through to the first team and made two appearances.

IMAGO / Belga

Then came a loan spell at Huesca, where he impressed before earning a move to Belgian First Division side Anderlecht.

Gomez primarily operated as a midfielder during his spells with Barcelona and Dortmund but has seen joy when playing on the left this season in Belgium.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will make a move for the promising youngster but Gomez could be one for the future, with Thomas Tuchel's side opting for a more experienced short-term option to cover for Chilwell's absense this season.

It remains to be seen as to how the Blues will act to cover for the Englishman's absence.

