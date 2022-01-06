Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea 'Taking Time' to Assess Left-Back Situation Amid Interest in Lucas Digne

Chelsea are 'taking time' to assess their options regarding their left back situation amid interest in Lucas Digne, according to reports. 

Thomas Tuchel's side are keen to recruit a new option for their left wing-back position as they look to compete on all fronts this season. 

Digne is set to leave Everton in the January transfer window and could well make a move to the Blues this month. 

imago1008334078h

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are 'taking time' to decide on their left-back situation this month.

Digne was linked with a move to fellow Premier League side Newcastle United but there is 'no way' he will join the Magpies in January.

Read More

Other Premier League clubs are believed to be interested in the Everton man, who has become an outcast at the club and is set to leave in the transfer window.

Chelsea's assessment of options comes after the news that Ben Chilwell will likely be out for the rest of the season as he recovers from surgery on the ACL injury he suffered against Juventus in November.

imago1007550737h

The Blues have also been looking at the idea of recalling Emerson from his loan at Lyon in order for him to compete with Marcos Alonso at left wing-back.

Tuchel is believed to be keen on bringing the Italian back to the club as he has been 'impressed with his attitude, application and ability.'

However, it has also been reported that the Ligue 1 side are refusing to let him return to the European Champions.

