November 27, 2021
Report: Chelsea Talks With Juventus’ Federico Chiesa Rubbished

Chelsea and Federico Chiesa are not yet close to talks, despite speculation linking the Italian to Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The west London side were initially interested in bringing in the Italian forward over summer, but were told that a €100 million bid would not be enough to bring him away from Turin.

Sources close to Juventus now say that the Italian side may accept an offer for the 24-year-old.

As per TuttoMercatoWeb, via Sport Witness, despite the speculation amassing around Chiesa and Chelsea are 'nothing more than fiction'.

It is reported that the Blues did want Chiesa over the summer months, with Thomas Tuchel approving the move and talks were 'officially started through intermediaries'.

The move never materialised in the end, and Tuchel's side ended up spending £97.5 million on Romelu Lukaku instead.

However, since the beginning of the 2021/22 season, Chiesa has reportedly not been in 'complete harmony' with Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The 24-year-old is currently in the second season of a two-year loan spell in Turin from Fiorentina and if Chelsea were to place a bid of around €100 million, it would be 'very tempting' for La Vecchia Signora, who are currently in eighth place in Serie A and could do with the money.

The two sides clashed on Tuesday afternoon in their Champions League group stage match, ending 4-0 in Chelsea's favour.

Chiesa would undoubtedly be happy joining a team in such fine form like Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

