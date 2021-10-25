    • October 25, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Target 17-Year-Old Brazilian Goalkeeper Gabriel

    Chelsea are targeting 17-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper, Gabriel Gonçalves de Souza, according to reports, who currently plays for Brazilian side Bahia.

    The Blues currently have one of the most in form goalkeepers in world football in Edouard Mendy.

    However, much speculation has been made about the departure of Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga, as he has struggled to find game time, with the side's purchase of Mendy, and this move would likely be to replace him.

    As reported by UOL Sport, the Bahia under-17 goalkeeper has come to the attention of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea as well as interest from Ronaldo Fenomeno's Valladolid in Spain.

    The report claims that the Brazilian youngster is available for €7 million and is of a lot of interest to Chelsea.

    There has been a lot of speculation in recent weeks of Kepa Arrizabalaga being linked with other clubs across Europe, so de Souza could be a good goalkeeper to fill the books with.

    The Spanish keeper joined the Blues in 2018 for a fee of £71.6 million, making him the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

    But after a run of disappointing performances, the Blues purchased Edouard Mendy from Rennes in September 2020.

    Since then, Kepa has been reduced to a position on the bench, and there has been recent speculation of his departure.

    The man between the sticks is of keen interest to Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus, and the Serie A side could line up a bid for the 27-year-old

    
