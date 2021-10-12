Report: Chelsea Target Aurelien Tchouameni's AS Monaco Valuation Revealed Amid Juventus Interest

AS Monaco would ask for at least €60 million for midfielder Aurelien Tchoameni, according to reports in Spain.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea 'all follow' the youngster, whilst Juventus have been heavily linked with the midfielder.

As per Marca via theMadridZone on Twitter, the French club value their star at €60 million and Chelsea would have to meet this if they want to sign the midfielder in the future.

It was recently reported that Real Madrid have joined the race for Tchouameni, after the Frenchman impressed for his country in the UEFA Nations League final and lifted the trophy.

He joined Monaco in 2019 in a deal worth €18 million from Bordeaux and the French club are set to make huge profit when the midfielder departs.

Chelsea and Juventus were the sides linked with Tchouameni the most as Thomas Tuchel's side have been claimed to be leading the race out of the Premier League clubs rumoured.

However, Chelsea value the midfielder at 'at least' €40 million ahead of a potential bid, €20 million lower than Monaco's valuation.

N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have been on fine form since Tuchel's arrival in England and Mateo Kovacic has had a good start to the season, meaning that a move may not be seen as a priority.



