    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea Target Aurelien Tchouameni's AS Monaco Valuation Revealed Amid Juventus Interest

    Author:

    AS Monaco would ask for at least €60 million for midfielder Aurelien Tchoameni, according to reports in Spain.

    Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea 'all follow' the youngster, whilst Juventus have been heavily linked with the midfielder.

    As per Marca via theMadridZone on Twitter, the French club value their star at €60 million and Chelsea would have to meet this if they want to sign the midfielder in the future.

    sipa_34785641 (1)

    It was recently reported that Real Madrid have joined the race for Tchouameni, after the Frenchman impressed for his country in the UEFA Nations League final and lifted the trophy.

    He joined Monaco in 2019 in a deal worth €18 million from Bordeaux and the French club are set to make huge profit when the midfielder departs.

    Chelsea and Juventus were the sides linked with Tchouameni the most as Thomas Tuchel's side have been claimed to be leading the race out of the Premier League clubs rumoured.

    sipa_34786970

    However, Chelsea value the midfielder at 'at least' €40 million ahead of a potential bid, €20 million lower than Monaco's valuation.

    N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have been on fine form since Tuchel's arrival in England and Mateo Kovacic has had a good start to the season, meaning that a move may not be seen as a priority.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35510682
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Target Aurelien Tchouameni's AS Monaco Valuation Revealed Amid Juventus Interest

    36 seconds ago
    pjimage (35)
    News

    Watch: Chelsea Receive Double Boost as N'Golo Kante and Reece James Return to Full Training

    35 minutes ago
    sipa_33408184 (1)
    News

    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard 'Very Keen' on Newcastle Job

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35481260
    News

    Kai Havertz's Nine-Word Reaction to Germany Securing a 2022 World Cup Spot

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35284138
    Transfer News

    Report: Eden Hazard's Rumoured Return to Chelsea Rubbished

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (31)
    News

    Report: Mason Mount Poised for England Start Against Hungary

    2 hours ago
    Kounde cover 1
    Transfer News

    Sevilla President Reveals Why Chelsea's £42.5M Jules Kounde Bid Was Rejected

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35524140 (1)
    News

    Timo Werner Wants to be Trusted by Thomas Tuchel Following Germany Brace

    3 hours ago