Slovenian wonder kid Benjamin Šeško is set to join fellow Red Rull club RB Leipzig over countless big teams across Europe.

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea target Šeško is finalising a deal with RB Leipzig which would see him join the club next year in 2023. The Slovenian is currently happy at RB Salzburg which is why he wants to wait till next year to leave the club.

IMAGO / Fotostand

RB Salzburg rejected the German side's first proposal to keep him at the club for the upcoming season.

Šeško was identified by Chelsea as potentially being the Blue's new number nine. Chelsea is currently on the search for another forward after the departure of German forward Timo Werner.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Werner is set to join RB Leipzig after the German looks to regain confidence and play regular game time once again.

It has been reported Chelsea will receive £25 million for Werner who is set to leave as soon as this week.

The German forward is set to be in Leipzig today to complete his medical and then sign his new contract making him an RB Leipzig player for the second time.

