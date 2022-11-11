Report: Chelsea Target Benjamin Pavard Admits He Could Leave Bayern Munich

There has been a lot of controversy and speculation surrounding the future of French defender Benjamin Pavard lately, and he has finally addressed it. The Bayern Munich man posted a statement earlier today.

Rumours have suggested Pavard has not been happy at Munich this season due to a lack of game time, and he has not denied those rumours in the statement he released today addressing his future.

Pavard is a player of interest for Chelsea, who are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements.

Chelsea target Benjamin Pavard has suggested he could leave Bayern Munich. IMAGO / Revierfoto

In a statement posted given to L'Equipe, Benjamin Pavard stated that he is not against a new project at a different club, and suggested that now could be the time for him to leave Bayern Munich and go elsewhere.

In his statement, Pavard said the following,

“There’ve been no concrete talks over new contract. I’ve immense respect for Bayern — I’m not against discovering a new project”.

“Maybe now is the time. Why not discover new country? The sporting project has to be interesting”.

Chelsea could view this as music to their ears, as they have had interest in Pavard for a while. The fee will definitely be lower for the French defender now, as he has publicly stated his desire to leave the club.

It will be interesting to see Pavard's next destination, and whether Chelsea will attempt to sign him.

