Report: Chelsea Target Benjamin Pavard Is Unhappy At Bayern Munich

Chelsea are targeting a right-back in the January window as well as a midfielder, as the club feel the gap in quality when Reece James gets injured is too big. There are a number of targets the club are looking at to play right-back, and Benjamin Pavard is one.

Pavard is currently unhappy with life at Bayern Munich, as he feels he is being unfairly treated. The French defender started the last two games on the bench for the German club, and made his feelings known in a recent training session.

The Frenchman stormed off the training pitch as he vented his frustration, which can't have pleased manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Chelsea have interest in Benjamin Pavard. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports Germany, Benjamin Pavard is currently unhappy with the fact he is not getting regular game time in the Bayern Munich team, and contract talks between the player and the club have not even come close to taking place.

This is good news for Chelsea, who have interest in Benjamin Pavard, and huge interest in the possibility of signing a right-back to provide competition for Reece James.

Benjamin Pavard is unhappy with his situation at Bayern Munich.

Pavard also enjoys playing centre-back, which Bayern currently can't offer him regular football in. With the back three Chelsea use, he could definitely play regular football there on the right of a three.

The opportunity may entice Pavard, and it is certainly a deal to keep an eye on.

