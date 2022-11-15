Report: Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku Injured In France Training

Christopher Nkunku is a player who is now very close to becoming a Chelsea player, but his World Cup dreams may just have been put in doubt due to a collision with Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga in France training.

France were training in Clairefontaine before they jet off to Qatar, and Camavinga launched into a challenge which left Nkunku on the ground in apparent agony.

It is a worry for not only Didier Deschamps and France, but Chelsea too.

Christopher Nkunku in training with Chelsea target Benjamin Pavard. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

RMC Sport reported that Christopher Nkunku had limped off the training pitch at Clairefontaine after a collision with Edouardo Camavinga, and the injury is a supposed foot injury.

The extent of the injury is unknown and will not been known until tomorrow, when a prognosis can be gathered. The player is likely to have a scan to determine how bad an injury it is.

Christopher Nkunku is moving closer and closer to signing for Chelsea, in a deal that is likely to be for the summer of 2023. Fabrizio Romano has described the deal as ready.

Graham Potter and Chelsea will be hoping the injury is nothing more than a small impact injury, and that is doesn't affect Nkunku too much ahead of the move.

The French fans and players will also hold their breath, as a fit Christopher Nkunku will be vital to their hopes of winning a World Cup.

