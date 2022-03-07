Report: Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku Would Cost 'No Less Than €75M

Chelsea have been warned that signing RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku would cost 'no less than €75 million', according to reports in France.

It was previously reported that the French international would cos in excess of €60 million.

However, as per Football Mercato, via Sport Witness, Leipzig have warned Chelsea that he will cost 'no less than €75 million.

The report states that suitors ‘are numerous and prestigious’, before naming Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

It continues to state that ‘it might be time for the former Parisian to take a new step in his career’.

All of the interested parties are ‘warned’, however, that signing Nkunku ‘will be expensive’, as RB Leipzig are asking for ‘no less than €75m’.

Nkunku played 29 times under Thomas Tuchel in Paris, and any doubts the German had over the midfielder have not been 'finally dispelled'.

However, with Roman Abramovich putting the London club up for sale, it may prove difficult to get a deal done for Nkunku this summer as uncertainty looms.

Chelsea are also stacked with quality and depth in the midfield department. It'll be up to them now to decide whether it will be worth paying the fee that Leipzig are set to demand if the Blues do decide to act on the links.

It remains to be seen as to where Nkunku will end up but a fine season in the Bundesliga could result in a big move for the midfielder.

