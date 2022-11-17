Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Admits He Could Leave Manchester United

IMAGO / PA Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he could leave Manchester United in the summer, amid interest from Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the talk of the town at the moment, but for once it isn't anything to do with his quality on the pitch, but more so his behaviour off it. Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan is grabbing every headline there is.

Erik Ten Hag is being slated by the player he made captain a week ago, and one would think once you slate a manager, there is no going back in any capacity to that team. 

Ronaldo also admitted in the interview that he could leave United in after the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he could leave Manchester United.

In the interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTv, Ronaldo suggested it may be the right time for him to part ways with the club, as it could benefit both parties.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

 "It's hard, it's hard for me to say that I will not be back to Manchester United. But regardless, as you say, it's… let's see what's going to happen".

“Maybe is good for Manchester and is probably good for me too to have a new chapter [in my career].” 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea have long standing interest in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Todd Boehly may be interested in them words, and could attempt to try for Ronaldo again in January. Graham Potter is said to be against the signing, and shares the same opinion as sacked boss Thomas Tuchel did.

It will interesting to see where the Ronaldo situation ends up, but for now it could definitely interest Chelsea.

