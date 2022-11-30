Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Could Accept Saudi Arabia Offer

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Cristiano Ronaldo may accept an offer from a Saudi Arabian club amid interest from Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently a free agent, but he is no normal free agent. There may be no transfer fee to get him, but his wage packet is as big as a transfer fee. He could be about to move to Saudi Arabia.

Todd Boehly has yet to rule out a move for Ronaldo, a player he desperately wanted in the summer, and Chelsea may be in the running for the player in January if he doesn't accept this offer.

Ronaldo however, could accept a hugely lucrative offer from a Saudi Arabian club.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo may accept a move to Saudi Arabia.

According to Jose Felix Diaz, Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a deal to join Saudi club Al Nassr in a deal that could see him earn €200million across two and a half seasons.

It would be one of the biggest wage packets in football history if Ronaldo was to accept it, and at the age he is at, it would be expected that he would accept it.

But Chelsea are still in the running for the player, and he is certainly more likely to accept a new challenge at a Champions League club, where he can further his legacy.

Ronaldo's future is unlikely to be solved until after the World Cup, but it will be intriguing to see if Chelsea try and make a move for him given Todd Boehly's well documented interest.

