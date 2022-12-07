Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Al Nassr Rumours

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Al Nassr Rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied rumours his proposed move to Al Nassr is a done deal.

Todd Boehly has had interest in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo into the club since the summer, and he may still get his wish after the Portuguese forward denied rumours his proposed move to Al Nassr is a done deal.

Ronaldo has been linked to the Saudi club in recent weeks, but has strongly denied reports that the deal was completed and he would join after the World Cup.

There is still an offer from Al Nassr on the table, but as stated by Ronaldo, it has not been accepted.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied rumours his move to Al Nassr is completed.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo has denied rumours that the reported move to Al Nassr had been completed.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking about the situation yesterday after Portugal's impressive 6-1 last-16 win over Switzerland, Ronaldo had this to say, “No, that’s not true — not true".

Ronaldo does not hide anything in his answer in regards to the deal being accepted, but there is certainly no question of the fact there is a deal on the table from Al Nassr.

Chelsea have interest in Ronaldo, and could try for the Portuguese forward in January. Graham Potter is not thought to be keen on a move, but Todd Boehly has interests in Ronaldo and his commercial value for Chelsea.

A strong denial by Ronaldo, and with a reported desire to continue in Champions League football, is Chelsea his destined club?

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Adrien Rabiot
Transfer News

Report: Adrien Rabiot Speaks On His Future Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Kylian Mbappe
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch France vs England

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Close in On Jude Bellingham Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Frenkie De Jong Declared Not For Sale Amid Interest From Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Kingsley Coman
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Christian Pulisic And Kingsley Coman Swap Deal

By Dylan McBennett
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Transfer News

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Wants To Stay At Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Jadon Sancho
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Plotting A Move For Manchester United's Jadon Sancho

By Dylan McBennett
Yunus Musah
Transfer News

Report: Yunus Musah Set For New Contract Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett