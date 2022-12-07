Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Al Nassr Rumours

Todd Boehly has had interest in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo into the club since the summer, and he may still get his wish after the Portuguese forward denied rumours his proposed move to Al Nassr is a done deal.

Ronaldo has been linked to the Saudi club in recent weeks, but has strongly denied reports that the deal was completed and he would join after the World Cup.

There is still an offer from Al Nassr on the table, but as stated by Ronaldo, it has not been accepted.

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied rumours his move to Al Nassr is completed. IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo has denied rumours that the reported move to Al Nassr had been completed.

Speaking about the situation yesterday after Portugal's impressive 6-1 last-16 win over Switzerland, Ronaldo had this to say, “No, that’s not true — not true".

Ronaldo does not hide anything in his answer in regards to the deal being accepted, but there is certainly no question of the fact there is a deal on the table from Al Nassr.

Chelsea have interest in Ronaldo, and could try for the Portuguese forward in January. Graham Potter is not thought to be keen on a move, but Todd Boehly has interests in Ronaldo and his commercial value for Chelsea.

A strong denial by Ronaldo, and with a reported desire to continue in Champions League football, is Chelsea his destined club?

