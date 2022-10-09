Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At Manchester United

Various reports surfaced yesterday from Duncan Castles that Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with Erik Ten Hag or his way of doing things. The report suggested that Ronaldo felt Ten Hag was too rooted to what worked at Ajax, and didn't feel it would work at United.

Castle's has links to Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent, and usually his news surrounding clients of Mendes are solid, but Fabrizio Romano has today said that Ronaldo is not unhappy with Ten Hag, more so his position on the Manchester United bench.

The player will likely look to move on in January, which could reignite Chelsea interest.

Chelsea could reignite Cristiano Ronaldo interest. IMAGO / Xinhua

According to Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy on the Manchester United bench. Ronaldo may look for a way out of the club in January, and Chelsea and Todd Boehly may try again for the player.

The rumours were that Thomas Tuchel was ultimately sacked due to his reluctance to sanction a move for Ronaldo, Chelsea's true interest in the Portuguese striker will become evident if they make a move for him in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy on the Manchester United bench. IMAGO / Colorsport

Ronaldo has scored one goal for United this season against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League, and has been far from his usual self in front of goal for the Red's.

Age catches up on everyone, but Chelsea may choose to gamble on the hitch in performances being confidence as opposed to the age of the great man.

