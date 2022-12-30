Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Signs For Al Nassr FC
Chelsea's interest in Cristiano Ronaldo has officially come to an end, as the Portuguese striker has signed for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. Ronaldo has been a free agent since leaving Manchester United before the World Cup.
The football world has been stunned into a sense of shock since the news came out that Ronaldo has signed for the Saudi Arabian club, as many felt he would have at least done one more year in Europe.
It looks like the end of the Ronaldo and Lionel Messi era in Europe.
Al Nassr made the news official earlier tonight, and welcomed their new player to the club with an official statement. The statement said the following,
"History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves."
"Welcome Cristiano, to your new home, Al Nassr."
Chelsea had interest in Ronaldo and there was speculation that they could sign him on a short deal, but the club never made a move for the former Manchester United man.
Ronaldo will earn around £75million a year in Saudi Arabia, and has signed a contract until 2025 with Al Nassr.
No Chelsea move for Cristiano Ronaldo, but certainly the dawn of a new era for football as one of the greatest players of all time leaves the continent he graced with beauty for the last 20 years.
