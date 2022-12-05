Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Tipped To Join Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has been tipped to join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr amid interest from Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been looking for a new club since his contract was terminated by Manchester United last month, and according to reports in Spain, he may just have found one.

Chelsea have had some interest in Ronaldo since the summer when Todd Boehly wanted the signing done, and it has reportedly carried over to now. They may now miss out on the chance.

Ronaldo has been tipped to join Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, and could sign in January.

According to Jose Felix Diaz from MARCA in Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al Nassr is now completed, and he will earn around £160million a year at the Saudi club when he signs.

Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs have came out and suggested them reports are slightly premature, but did confirm there is a concrete offer on the table that Ronaldo is considering.

Al Nassr are offering Ronaldo certain privileges inside the club, and are hoping his signing will boost the attention on football in Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea have interest in Ronaldo, but are certainly not going to offer the player a fee of money anywhere near close to what the Saudi Arabian club are offering.

Reports are conflicting, and it will become a bit more clear in the coming days. Ronaldo may go to Saudi Arabia, and all signs point towards that as of this moment.

