Chelsea-linked midfielder Declan Rice could depart West Ham United in the summer if a bid of £120 million is made, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has been one of the hottest prospects in European football this season after West Ham reached the Europa League semi-final.

As per 90min, an offer of £120 million for Rice would almost certainly be accepted if submitted to West Ham this summer.

It was previously revealed that the Hammers are confident no club will match their huge valuation, of reportedly £150 million, for Rice, who still has two years left on his deal with an option of a further year.

However, this valuation appears to have dropped significantly and Chelsea could consider a bid as Aurelien Tchouameni looks set for a transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

The Irons were previously reported to be unlikely to allow the England international to leave this summer despite the recent reports.

Rice has informed West Ham that he believes the time is right to depart the club, with Chelsea circling for his signature and with Todd Boehly's consortium set to hand Thomas Tuchel a war chest of £200 million this summer, Rice could come in for the majority of the budget.

It remains to be seen if the former Cobham academy player, Rice, will end up returning to Chelsea this summer but it is one to keep an eye on as the Blues eye midfield reinforcements.

