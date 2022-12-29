Report: Chelsea Target Declan Rice Not For Sale In January

Declan Rice is the number one target for Chelsea in the midfield position and it has been that way for a long time. The former Chelsea academy midfielder is very likely to return to the club one day.

That day however is very unlikely to be in January, as West Ham United declared today that they would not be selling Declan Rice under any circumstances in January.

A summer move is likely, but January has been absolutely ruled out.

Declan Rice will not be for sale in January amid interest from Chelsea. IMAGO / News Images

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea target Declan Rice is not for sale in the January transfer window.

The manager of West Ham United David Moyes was speaking on the situation today, and he had the following to say, “There'll be no chance Declan Rice leaves in this window, no way. Impossible”.

West Ham are expected to speak to Rice over the course of the next few months about his future. The expectation is for him to leave in the summer transfer window.

The club know they will not be able to keep hold of the midfielder for much longer, and will consider approaches for him in the summer. The fee is likely to be around £100million.

Chelsea have Rice as one of the priorities on the list of midfielders, which also includes Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Chelsea believe they can sign both.

No Rice move in January, but a summer move is definitely possible.

