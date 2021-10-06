Report: Chelsea Target Nkunku 'Diseplls' Doubts of Tuchel Amid €60M Valuation

Chelsea transfer target and RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku has 'finally dispelled' Thomas Tuchel's doubts about his former player, according to reports.

The pair were together briefly during Tuchel's stint at Paris Saint-Germain, but the Blues boss allowed Nkunku to leave the club.

As per Bild via Sport Witness, Tuchel had doubts over the midfielder but these have gone away following Nkunku's fine form at RB Leipzig.

Chelsea were linked with the French international, having been offered the player by his agent.

The midfielder has netted nine goals in just 10 games this season in all competitions, catching the eye of several clubs.

Tuchel allowed the midfielder to leave PSG in 2019, and was said to be 'unsure whether Nkunku was mentally ready for Europe's top'.

With Nkunku proving himself to top European clubs, scoring a hattrick against Manchester City, Tuchel has been impressed and could look to link up with his former player in London.

The German already works with Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva, who he formerly managed at Dortmund and PSG retrospectively, and could find another one of his former players back working under him at Chelsea.

It was reported that Tuchel is 'keen to work with the midfielder again' after an improvement in performances in the Bundesliga and with Saul Niguez's poor form since arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid, the Blues could move for Nkunku to provide midfield competition.

